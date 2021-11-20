Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the October 14th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $921,000.

GLO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.44. 156,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,134. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

