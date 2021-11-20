CLSA Boosts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $108.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lifted by CLSA from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

