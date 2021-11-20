CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Acquires 14,000 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider Euan Marshall acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £33,740 ($44,081.53).

CMCX opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 394.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The firm has a market cap of £702.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

