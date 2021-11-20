CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

