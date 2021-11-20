CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

CWBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CohBar stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. CohBar has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

