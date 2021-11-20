Collateral Pay Market Capitalization Tops $976,137.36 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $976,137.36 and $12,930.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.