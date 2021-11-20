Colliers Securities Weighs in on GreenVision Acquisition Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenVision Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter.

GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

