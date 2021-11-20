Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.