Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $78.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

