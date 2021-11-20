Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

