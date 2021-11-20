Comerica Bank Sells 58,548 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.