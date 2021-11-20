Comerica Bank Sells 6,493 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

