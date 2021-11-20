Comerica Bank Sells 694 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.38. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $153.40 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

