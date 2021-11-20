Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.