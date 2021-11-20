Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.27

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 222316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

CFRUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.