Compass (NYSE:COMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of Compass stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 1,973,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,514. Compass has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

