Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

CMSQF opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Computershare has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

