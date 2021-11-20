Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comstock Holding Companies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Comstock Holding Companies Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.