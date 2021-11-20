Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. 2,564,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.09.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock worth $100,169,795.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $36,452,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.