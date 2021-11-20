Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.99 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.900 EPS.

Confluent stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,489. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,746 shares of company stock valued at $100,169,795 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth $36,452,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

