Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

