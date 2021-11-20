ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in ContraFect by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 161,889 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. ContraFect Co. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

