Contrasting Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) & Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cara Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Clovis Oncology 1 1 1 0 2.00

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 81.01%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus target price of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 65.19%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Clovis Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $135.08 million 5.61 $8.41 million $0.49 28.94 Clovis Oncology $164.52 million 2.67 -$369.21 million ($2.83) -1.19

Cara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics 10.88% 10.72% 9.86% Clovis Oncology -191.62% N/A -48.65%

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Clovis Oncology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

