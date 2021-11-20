Contrasting MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MIND Technology alerts:

34.0% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND Technology and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 4 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND Technology and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $21.22 million 0.93 -$20.31 million ($1.21) -1.18 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -57.24% -257.37% -31.87% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV beats MIND Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.