Contrasting NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 Neuronetics 0 2 3 0 2.60

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.53%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Neuronetics -48.71% -34.48% -20.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 7.00 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $49.24 million 2.14 -$27.45 million ($1.10) -3.64

NeuroPace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neuronetics beats NeuroPace on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

