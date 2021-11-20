Contrasting Purple Innovation (PRPL) & Its Competitors

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Purple Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation 3.30% 11.40% 2.74% Purple Innovation Competitors -13.86% -120.22% 1.58%

Purple Innovation has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Innovation’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Innovation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation $648.47 million -$236.87 million 203.33 Purple Innovation Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 11.66

Purple Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Innovation. Purple Innovation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Purple Innovation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation 2 6 4 0 2.17 Purple Innovation Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Purple Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 74.37%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given Purple Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Purple Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Purple Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Purple Innovation beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

