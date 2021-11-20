Convergence Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $2.38 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convergence has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00221220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00089140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.