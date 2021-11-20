Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Cap of $847.93 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $847.93 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.81 or 0.00038991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 75,236,921 coins and its circulating supply is 37,168,328 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

