Coreto Trading 25.3% Lower This Week (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $52,115.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.50 or 0.07313296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.48 or 1.00136040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

