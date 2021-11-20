CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan Purchases 10,000 Shares

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 208,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,938. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CorMedix by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

