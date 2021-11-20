CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $195.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.80. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,430 shares of company stock worth $4,823,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

