Cosmos (ATOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $337.14 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $6.31 billion and approximately $337.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.06 or 0.00048647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.65 or 0.99780620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00502053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,656,617 coins and its circulating supply is 224,872,014 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

