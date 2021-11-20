CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Matthew Rowe Purchases 31,054 Shares

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe purchased 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

