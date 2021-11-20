Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,451 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $86.88 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

