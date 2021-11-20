Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 695 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $186.41 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $158.70 and a 12 month high of $190.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day moving average of $183.51.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

