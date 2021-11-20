Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.82. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.