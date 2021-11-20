Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 925 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,152,278 shares of company stock worth $176,875,976. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

