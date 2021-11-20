Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

IBUY opened at $107.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $98.74 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

