Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

