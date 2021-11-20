Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Direxion Connected Consumer ETF – CCON (NYSEARCA:CCON)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF – CCON (NYSEARCA:CCON) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 19.15% of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF – CCON worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Connected Consumer ETF – CCON by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period.

CCON opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. Direxion Connected Consumer ETF – CCON has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

