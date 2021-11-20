Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,040 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.73%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

