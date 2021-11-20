Credit Suisse Group Boosts HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target to $71.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of HHR opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 7,822.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

