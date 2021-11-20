Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Update

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COPHF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Creso Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

