Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,451,134 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,908 and have sold 211,116 shares valued at $5,756,025.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.