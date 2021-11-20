CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CAPL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 43,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 2.16. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

