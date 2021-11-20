Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

