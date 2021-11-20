Crust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

