CryptoBonusMiles Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $766,786.68 and $5,994.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

