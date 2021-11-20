CSG Systems International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of CSGS opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

