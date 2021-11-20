CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $57.10 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $340.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $190,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.